By choosing a set of 50 colors, you'll train a neural network powered algorithm to generate colors you like and block ones you don’t, right in your browser.
Khroma has learned from thousands of the most popular human-made palettes accross the internet to produce great combos. Browse as typography, swatch, gradient, palette, or image.
Got something in mind? Khroma's search allows you to filter the generator by hue, tint, value, color, as well as hex and rgb values.
Create an unlimited library of your favorite combos to reference later. Get color names, hexcodes, rgb values, CSS code, and WCAG accessibility rating of each pair.