Make it yours By choosing a set of 50 colors, you'll train a neural network powered algorithm to generate colors you like and block ones you don’t, right in your browser.

Browse infinite combos Khroma has learned from thousands of the most popular human-made palettes accross the internet to produce great combos. Browse as typography, swatch, gradient, palette, or image.

Search almost anything Got something in mind? Khroma's search allows you to filter the generator by hue, tint, value, color, as well as hex and rgb values.